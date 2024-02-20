Final Participate For The 2024 WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Revealed

A “last chance” battle royal was held on this week’s edition of WWE RAW to determine the final participant in the 2024 women’s Elimination Chamber match. Raquel Rodriguez, who returned as a surprise entrant, got the victory. Raquel eliminated Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark at the conclusion of the match. Chelsea Green, who had not been eliminated, tried to sneak attack Raquel but was tossed out.

Raquel will face Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi in this Saturday’s Chamber PLE. The winner will face the RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 40 for the title.

PWMania.com will broadcast live results from the Elimination Chamber.

