WWE RAW Results – February 19, 2024

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth begins winding down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

On tap for this week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in the opening match, GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, DIY & Awesome Truth vs. The Judgment Day, Chad Gable vs. Ivar, as well as the Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 19, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/19/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started and then we see a shot outside the Honda Center as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show from Anaheim, CA.

We see “Main Event” Jey Uso backstage arriving to the building yelling “YEET!” We also see The Judgment Day arriving to the show.

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Inside the arena, we hear the sword slice and then Drew McIntyre’s theme hits. Out comes “The Scottish Warrior” as Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary for our opening contest. He settles in the ring as the graphic for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, which McIntyre is in, flashes on the screen.

The theme for Cody Rhodes hits next and out comes “The American Nightmare” to fireworks and pyro, as fans in Anaheim sing along with his song as he makes his way to the ring for this big opening match on this week’s show.

After the bell sounds, these two immediately get after it. Cody hits a Disaster Kick and a Cody Cutter early on, getting off to a strong start in this one. McIntyre takes over for a minute or two until Cody gets him trapped in a figure-four leg lock. McIntyre turns it and Cody gets to the ropes to break it up.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break with Cole saying, “Cody’s in trouble!” When we return from the break, it is all McIntyre dominating the action for a few minutes until finally Cody hits a Cody Cutter to shift the momentum in his favor. He hits another one for a close near fall.

Cody looks for Cross-Rhodes, but McIntyre counters it. Cody builds up a full head of steam and clotheslines McIntyre and himself over the top rope and out to the floor. We then head into a second mid-match commercial break as the action continues.