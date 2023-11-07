Finish Of Fatal Four-Way Match On WWE RAW Was Not Executed As Planned

The Fatal 4-Way Match between Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar ended awkwardly this week on WWE RAW.

The Miz won the match after pinning Bronson Reed, but it was supposed to be a double pin with Ricochet also being pinned by Ivar, as seen below. Ricochet raised his shoulder, and Miz was declared the victor.

Ricochet did not follow through on the plan, according to Meltzer, because he was “rocked earlier in the match” when he hit his head on the mat. WWE appears to be resolving everything next week, as it was announced that The Miz will face Ivar next week, with the winner presumably challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series.

Meltzer said, “Just a note regarding Raw last night. Ricochet was not supposed to kick out of the Ivar moonsault and it was supposed to be a simultaneous double pin. That’s why it came across so awkward on television. I believe Ricochet was rocked earlier in the match when his head hit the mat.”

Bryan Alvarez also commented on the finish during Wrestling Observer Radio:

“If you watch the match, this was not the planned finish. Like, everyone in the ring is confused, they’re all looking around like, ‘what the hell is going on here?’ The referee is trying to stop The Miz from celebrating and trying to stop the ring announcer for announcing The Miz as the winner. So, I am 99% positive that Ricochet was supposed to be pinned, but he kicked out, because he was messed up. Everyone is confused, and the referee makes a deal and it ends up with Ivar laying out The Miz afterward and destroying him with a giant moonsault and leaving him for dead. The crowd chants ‘You suck’ … Ricochet was led off, and he is in the concussion protocol.”