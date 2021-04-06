Finn Balor Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Use The “Demon” Character

In an interview with WWE Now India, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor talked about his upcoming match against Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver:

“As soon as Karrion Kross came to NXT, people kinda had this idea of a dream scenario of Karrion Kross versus The Demon. The Batte of the two entrances, and the battle of the two darker characters. But for me, in this moment of my career, I feel like The Demon would be a step back. I feel like right now with my ring work as the Prince, I feel very comfortable. I feel very controlled. And I feel that’s the direction I have to go at TakeOver. So I don’t wanna let anyone down. In the moments, there’s gonna be no Demon. But there’s gonna be the very dark side of the Prince that is gonna meticulously take apart Karrion Kross.

Balor also praised the current NXT roster…

“And I felt like there was such an incredible talent pool at NXT with such great performers like Gargano, Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole. All these guys that, although I was very familiar with, I’d never had an opportunity to work with in the ring and get to challenge myself against. so that was really the genesis of the idea is I wanted to push myself harder and challenge myself against some of the best wrestlers in the world and I’m very happy with how it went over the last year and a half and hopefully it will remain to Continue that way.”