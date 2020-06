Finn Balor took to Instagram on Sunday, giving a Father’s Day message to his dad. He said that his father had successfully beaten COVID-19 and joked that he wants to face Brock Lesnar next. Balor’s father said:

“I want to fight Brock Lesnar. I’m going to beat the crap out of him.”

Balor captioned the video with the following:

“In less than a year he had a triple heart by pass, a replaced hip and beat Covid-19. Brock Lesner [sic] is next #happyfathersday.”