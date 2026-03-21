First Competitor Confirmed For WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that a Gauntlet Eliminator Match will take place on next week’s show.

The winner of this match will challenge Myles Borne for the NXT North American Title at Stand & Deliver on April 4th.

Interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone has confirmed that Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project, who lost the EVOLVE Championship on this week’s episode of EVOLVE, is the first competitor in the Gauntlet Eliminator Match. Stone will announce a new competitor each day leading up to the episode.

The show will be held on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and it will air live on The CW in the United States and on Netflix internationally.