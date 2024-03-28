First Look At A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends Episode On Roman Reigns

WWE and A&E will co-present a new documentary about the life and career of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Biography: WWE Legends episode is set to air this Sunday on the network. The episode’s executive producer and director is Paul Heyman, Reigns’ special counsel for television.

Less than a week after the episode airs, Reigns will work two of his biggest matches.

The first night’s main event is Rock & Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Night two will feature Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

WWE has released a first look at the documentary, which includes interviews with Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

You can check out the trailer below: