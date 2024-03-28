First Look At A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends Episode On Roman Reigns

WWE and A&E will co-present a new documentary about the life and career of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
The Biography: WWE Legends episode is set to air this Sunday on the network. The episode’s executive producer and director is Paul Heyman, Reigns’ special counsel for television.
Less than a week after the episode airs, Reigns will work two of his biggest matches.
The first night’s main event is Rock & Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Night two will feature Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.
WWE has released a first look at the documentary, which includes interviews with Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and John Cena.
You can check out the trailer below:
Tune in to Biography: WWE Legends featuring @WWERomanReigns, directed and executive produced by The Wiseman himself, @HeymanHustle on Sunday at 9/8c only on @AETV. 👆 pic.twitter.com/gdYVD6EgJD
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2024