First WWE RAW Viewership Numbers For 2020, Kevin Nash’s Health

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW, the first episode for 2020, drew 2.385 million viewers. RAW from one year ago on 1/7/19 drew 2.326 million viewers so the year-to-year change was a slight increase.

Here were the hourly numbers:

2.550 million

2.409 million

2.195 million

– Kevin Nash addressed his health and retirement from wresting with the following post on Twitter: