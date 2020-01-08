First WWE RAW Viewership Numbers For 2020, Kevin Nash’s Health

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW, the first episode for 2020, drew 2.385 million viewers. RAW from one year ago on 1/7/19 drew 2.326 million viewers so the year-to-year change was a slight increase.
Here were the hourly numbers:
2.550 million
2.409 million
2.195 million
– Kevin Nash addressed his health and retirement from wresting with the following post on Twitter:
The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters fuck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love. pic.twitter.com/NHNqrc6MFB
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) 7 January 2020