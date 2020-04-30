Florida Governor Addresses WWE and Events Having Fans Again

During a recent press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talked about the state’s relationship with WWE and the possibility of WWE along with other sporting events having fans in attendance again:

“I wanted the wrestling to be filmed in Orlando. I’d like them to do WrestleMania. They were going to do WrestleMania in April. That was hundreds of millions of dollars. I want to keep that good relationship. I want to invest in Florida. We’ve got UFC to come to Jacksonville again. There’s not going to be any fans. But I think those are going to be a good event for people. I work with Phil Mickelson on making sure they have what they need for that Tiger Woods match. So it’s gonna be a lot of good stuff going on, but I don’t think we’re probably ready to have fans. But I do think if the trends are good, I think as you get into June/July, I think there is a window to have some fans. You’re not going to have everyone packed in. But, man, in 90-degree weather in the state of Florida, if you’re out there and someone’s 10 feet away from you and you want to watch a ballgame or something, you may be able to do that. So this is something that we’re just gonna have to do. We’re going to be driven by the facts, driven by the data.”