WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes made a special appearance on WWE NXT on June 11th, 2024. Rhodes announced that a battle royal will be held next week to determine Trick Williams’ next challenge for the NXT Championship.

Rhodes met with former AEW stars Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Brian Pillman Jr. in a backstage segment to promote the battle royal. Cody said it “seems like you guys are in a good place” before he left.