Former NXT Star Dakota Kai Issues Statement on Her WWE Release

Former NXT star Dakota Kai has issued out an official statement following her release from WWE on April 29th. Kai took to Twitter to say:

“Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done. <3”

Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x pic.twitter.com/9009IwhILc — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022

WWE released Kai, Persia Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Harland, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and Blair Baldwin on Friday due to budget cuts.

