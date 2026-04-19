Former WCW Star Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) Passes Away At 66

Mark Hildreth, known to wrestling fans as Van Hammer, has passed away at the age of 66.

The news was confirmed on Saturday by his longtime friend and former WCW colleague Marc Mero via social media. According to Mero, the cause of death has not yet been determined and remains pending an autopsy.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear friend, Mark Hildreth, known to so many as Van Hammer. At this time, we are still awaiting answers regarding the cause, pending an autopsy.”

Mero shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their friendship that began before either man entered the wrestling business.

“Mark was a fighter in every sense of the word. Life threw its share of challenges his way, but he had a resilience about him. He always found a way to rise, to push forward, to keep going.”

He also recalled a defining moment early in their careers, when Hildreth drove him eight hours to secure his first contract with World Championship Wrestling after a call from Dusty Rhodes.

“Mark didn’t hesitate. He drove me eight hours so I could sign my very first contract with World Championship Wrestling. That’s the kind of person he was, loyal, selfless, and always there when it mattered most.”

The two trained together under Boris Malenko in Tampa and later lived together in Atlanta as they pursued their careers. They were also part of WCW’s United Kingdom tour, appearing alongside music icon Gladys Knight for promotional events.

“We went through wrestling school together, chased the same dream, and before long, he earned his own contract. We even lived together in Atlanta, training, grinding, and building a life around the passion we both shared. Those were unforgettable moments.”

Mero concluded his tribute with a message of condolences.

“My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and the fans who supported him throughout his journey. Rest easy, my friend. You will always be remembered.”

Hildreth began his career after serving in the United States Navy, training under Boris Malenko and Dan Spivey. He made his WCW debut in 1991 at Clash of the Champions XVI, quickly gaining attention with his “Heavy Metal” Van Hammer persona.

He built an impressive undefeated streak early in his run before it was ended by Cactus Jack at Clash of the Champions XVII. Hildreth remained with WCW through 1995 and returned in 1997 as part of Raven’s Flock, later joining the Misfits in Action under the name Major Stash.

Following his time in WCW, Hildreth competed internationally, including a stint with Big Japan Pro Wrestling, and continued working select independent events until his retirement in 2009.

After stepping away from wrestling, he transitioned into a career in home exterior remodeling while living in Florida.

Our thoughts are with Mark Hildreth’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.