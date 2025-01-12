Former WWE And TNA Star Set To Make MLW Return

Several stars have parted ways with TNA as their contracts expired at the start of 2025, allowing them to explore opportunities with other promotions. Among those now free agents are “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Steph De Lander, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jade Chung, and Trent Seven.

TNA has already announced that KUSHIDA will be returning to Major League Wrestling (MLW) in the near future, though an exact date for his comeback has not been confirmed. KUSHIDA last appeared in MLW at the Fury Road event in September 2023, where he secured a victory against Tony Deppen.

KUSHIDA’s wrestling pedigree is well-established. A former WWE talent from 2019 to 2022, KUSHIDA gained widespread recognition in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as one of the most decorated junior heavyweights in the promotion’s history. His accolades include six IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship reigns and three IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship victories. After departing WWE, KUSHIDA joined TNA in 2022, continuing to showcase his world-class in-ring ability.

This wave of departures reflects a significant transitional period for TNA, as several high-profile names explore new horizons in professional wrestling.