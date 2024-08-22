Former WWE Announcer Revealed As Voice Of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Promotion

Mauro Ranallo is putting the headset back on.

For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Scott D’Amore confirmed the former WWE NXT commentator and longtime voice of MMA and boxing as the voice of his returning promotion during an appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.”

“Mauro Ranallo has agreed to be the voice of Maple Leaf Pro,” D’Amore said. “He’s the man. Mauro has passion for wrestling.”

He added, “I’m so stoked and so honored. The fact that he’s willing to say, ‘Yeah, I want to be part of this,’ to me, is unbelievable. He’s the man. He’s so good.”

For the complete interview, visit ChrisVanVliet.com.