Former WWE Developmental Talent Micah Taylor Dead At Age 47

Micah Taylor (Michael Sharrer) has passed away at the age of 47.

Featured below are some of the reactions from within the pro wrestling world to the news of the passing of the wrestler who worked for WWE developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling, Deep South Wrestling, among other promotions during his career.

PCW would like to take the time out and wish a deep condolence to the family and friends of Micah Taylor. Thank you for all you have done for professional wrestling and for our country. You will be missed. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tKmcjofXY9 — Platinum Championship Wrestling (@PCWRemix) September 12, 2024

I am in total shock and filled with total sadness on this news. Rest peacefully Micah Taylor @Micahtaylor01 . We were Tag Team partners in OVW, we had our first “shot at the big time” together on WWE Velocity & a fun fued in GCW in Phenix City, Alabama. https://t.co/OehTxl1zNx — Vik Dalishus (@ThenowVik) September 12, 2024

#RIPMicahTaylor Micah Taylor I got to meet this gentleman & talk the biz with him. Great dude got a few laughs w him. Loved how he came to our @AWWA30067 shows in Georgia & help the locker room w match tips & just chillin w us. Sad to hear of his passing. pic.twitter.com/bSYMSBLiI1 — Charles Cornerman Juan Jeremy Perez (@juanjeremy100) September 12, 2024

Oh man….one of my wrestling brothers I helped train Micah Taylor has passed away. Was so proud of him. Heartfelt thoughts , prayers, and condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/nlTSYEH16b — (Papa Stro Maestro) Rob Kellum (@thestro) September 12, 2024

Rest in Peace Micah Taylor ❤️ Your generosity and love single handedly kept me afloat when I was lost. You taught me how to show grace and give people second chances. You helped me learn to let things go. I Love you so much 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/X98YI9BtTb — Lord Bengston (@DarianBengston) September 12, 2024