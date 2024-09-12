Former WWE Developmental Talent Micah Taylor Dead At Age 47

By
Matt Boone
-

Micah Taylor (Michael Sharrer) has passed away at the age of 47.

Featured below are some of the reactions from within the pro wrestling world to the news of the passing of the wrestler who worked for WWE developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling, Deep South Wrestling, among other promotions during his career.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR