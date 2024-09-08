Former WWE Personality And Referee React To AEW All Out Chair Shot To The Head Spot

Swerve Strickland was defeated by “Hangman” Adam Page in a “lights out” cage match that concluded the 2024 All Out PPV event. Swerve received a steel chair to the head at the end of the match.

Live arena shot of Hangman absolutely assasinating Swerve with the Steel Chair. GOOD LORD ALMIGHTY.

Jonathan Coachman, a former WWE personality, reacted to the spot on Twitter/X.

“DUMB DUMB DUMB DUMB. Have we learned nothing the last 20 years. Someone needs to talk to Swerve and let him know that this is unnecessary. So many spots last night that screamed ‘watch me please’ ‘we do crazy sh**’. Just so unnecessary to put your long term health in danger. I don’t care if you are trying to score a tv deal, or increase viewership. Damn Tony Khan protect your people from themselves.”

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas responded to Coachman with the following message:

“A real boss would do just that Coach, protect the talent from themselves. Also what a lockerroom leader would do. Someone needs to step up and stop the inmates from running the asylum.”