Former WWE Personality Calls Out The “Dumbest Gimmick” He’s Ever Seen In His Career

Over the weekend, a video of CoKane, an independent wrestler, went viral. During his comebacks, the wrestler wears a white Kane outfit and mask and uses white powder.

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman called out the gimmick on X.

Coachman stated, “If he is trying to get noticed congratulations you succeeded. But this is without a doubt, and it’s not close, the dumbest gimmick I have ever seen in my career. And he’s not alone. The promoters, the announcers, and the fans on here saying ‘this is exactly what we need in wrestling’. Pro wrestling at the highest level is replicated by kids and adults. And to watch a person pull an ‘8 ball of cocaine’ out of his tights. Pretending to take it all in and then performing a move is as idiotic as anything I have ever seen. It might be funny to many of you. I don’t find this funny at all.”