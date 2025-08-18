Former WWE Producer Leaves MLW Following Creative Direction Change

Veteran wrestling producer David Sahadi has officially departed from his role as Executive Producer for Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Sahadi, best known for his acclaimed creative work in WWE during the Attitude Era and later in TNA, had been with MLW for a significant stretch, helping to shape the on-screen look of the company’s weekly programming.

According to a report from PWInsider, MLW has opted to move in a different direction with its production approach: “We are told that the promotion has opted to move in another direction in terms of production,” the outlet noted.

The report also highlighted speculation that Sahadi’s involvement with the upcoming Real American Freestyle promotion may have influenced MLW’s decision. Backstage “rumblings” suggested that the role was seen as a potential conflict of interest, despite Sahadi not being under an exclusive deal with MLW.

Real American Freestyle, overseen by Eric Bischoff, will focus on amateur wrestling and is set to launch its debut show on August 30, streaming live on Fox Nation. Sahadi is leading production for the new venture.

Beyond his new role, Sahadi has multiple projects in motion. He recently launched the “Beyond The Lens” podcast on Conrad Thompson’s Podcast Heat network and has a memoir, “Backstage Pass,” scheduled for release in March 2026.