Former WWE Referee Opens Up About Backstage Drama Within The McMahon Family

During an edition of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked the following question:

“To your knowledge, did anybody ever tell Triple H that you probably shouldn’t be dating the boss’ daughter?”

Here was Chioda’s response:

“Yes, Shane did. Shane McMahon did. That’s why the feud fell out, that’s for sure. It was a thing from Vince Sr. that came around many years ago. They didn’t want anybody dating talent, none of the kids and none of their family. He didn’t want them taking bumps, which that didn’t happen. I think Shane really had a big part of that and that’s why Shane and Triple H had a falling out for many years, and that’s why Shane was exiled for 10 years. Shane is still not on top of the list. Where is he at now? Is he in the office? Is he running things? Is he Vice President? Is he Vice CEO? Can somebody tell me where he’s at right now because he should be there. I mean, even with Triple H out, you’re going to have Johnny Laurinaitis, Road Dogg, and Scott Armstrong running the fu**ing business? You’re not going to have Shane McMahon there? Where’s he at? It’s boggles me for many years too. A lot of heat there. It gets more interesting, believe me. It’s sad because when I started working for this company, there was Linda McMahon, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon and now it seems to be all broken apart. All the money in the world probably can’t fix it. They have all the money in the world, a publicly traded company, which is ok. The family is torn apart at this point I think. Maybe not torn apart all the way, which I hope not, but it’s torn apart.”

“I love Shane. I can’t say anything bad about Shane McManon. I love Stepanie too. She’s never done me wrong, but I’m sure she could have put a kibosh when they gave me the ax after WrestleMania a year and a half ago. I’m sure she could have put an end to it but she didn’t. It is what it is.”