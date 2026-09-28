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Former WWE Star Axel Tischer Vacates wXw Shotgun Championship After Injury

By
James Hetfield
-

wXw has announced that former WWE star Axel Tischer sustained an injury while competing against Peter Tihanyi at their Pro-Wrestling Grand Prix show on Saturday. As a result, the match was halted, and Tischer has vacated the wXw Shotgun Championship.

The announcement reads, “An unfortunate end to this König der Catcher match.

Axel Tischer was forced to stop due to injury before the match could fully unfold against Peter Tihanyi.

The match is ruled a No Contest, with both wrestlers awarded one point.”

There is currently no information on the severity of Tischer’s injury or how long he may be sidelined. Previously, he was known in WWE as Alexander Wolfe, but he was released in June 2021. Since then, he has been actively competing for wXw, GWF, and several other European promotions.

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