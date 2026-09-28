Malakai Black Announces Return To Tommy End Name After Losing PROGRESS Title

At PROGRESS Wrestling’s recent event, “When September Ends,” Cara Noir defeated Malakai Black, the former WWE star known as Aleister Black, to reclaim the PROGRESS World Championship.

Following the match, Black declared that fans had just witnessed the end of Malakai Black and that he would be returning to his original ring name, Tommy End.

Black said, “You guys have made your preference felt, I’m Tommy End, and I’m not going anywhere.”

PROGRESS has announced that Black will return to the ring as Tommy End next month at their Chapter 199: Bonestorm event, scheduled for Sunday, October 25. The event will take place at the Camden Ballroom in Camden, London, England.

Noir has ended Black’s title reign, which lasted three weeks. Black had won the title from Noir earlier this month at The Odyssey Tour: Night 3. Noir has now become a three-time PROGRESS World Champion.

Everyone keeps chanting for "Tommy End" We are okay with it.#ProgressWrestling — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 27, 2026

"You guys have made your preference felt, I'm Tommy End and I'm not going anywhere" TOMMY END RETURNS NEXT MONTH AT BONESTORM When September Ends 📺 @howrestlinguk 📍 @eballroomcamden 📸 @matravenmedia#ProgressWrestling pic.twitter.com/SfWOlEbiah — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 27, 2026