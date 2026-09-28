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Sunil Singh Shares Update On Recovery From Collapsed Lung

By
James Hetfield
-
Sunil Singh
Sunil Singh

Sunil Singh, a member of the Bollywood Boyz, announced last Monday that he had suffered a collapsed lung during a match. His doctor informed him that he was “very lucky to be alive.”

Recently, former WWE star Sunil Singh took to his Twitter (X) account to update his fans on his health. He mentioned that he is not yet at 100% recovery, but the X-rays show positive results, indicating that he is on the right path to healing, and his collapsed lung is recovering well.

Singh wrote, “Back at the hockey rink today with some positive news: I am not 100% yet, however, my trauma doctor said, X-rays show I’m on the right path to recovery & my collapsed lung is healing. 🙏🏽

I have a few more tests to complete and until then, Hockey dad life in full mode 🏒🇨🇦💪🏾”

Singh, whose real name is Gurv Sihra, and his brother Harv Sihra were part of WWE as the Singh Brothers from 2016 to 2021. The two had multiple reigns with the WWE 24/7 Championship.

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