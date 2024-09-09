Former WWE Personality Claims AEW Made “One Awful Decision After Another” At All Out

Jon Moxley turned against Bryan Danielson and suffocated him with a plastic bag, as witnessed at the 2024 All Out PPV event. In a post via Twitter/X, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman commented on the segment:

“Good lord don’t get me started with the plastic gimmick with Danielson. Kids are watching and you want to ‘gimmick suffocate’ him. Anyone that says ‘coach it was gimmicked’ doesn’t understand anything. The art of the business is to make things as real as possible. And after 20 years of research led by @ChrisNowinski1 and his team, and then just common sense with maybe don’t do an angle where you try and kill someone with said plastic bag. I am all for shock and awe but not this way. Wow.”

Coachman also criticized the spot where “Hangman” Adam Page inserted a needle into Swerve Strickland’s mouth.

“That needle bit was some of the worst things I have seen in a long time. And anyone defending it is simply blindly loyal. Which shows me that is that everything I get on here is you’re a Wwe Mark all you do is kiss triple H’s ass well, you clearly never watch @BehindTheBuckle cause we are far from WWE’s mouthpiece. We talk about pro wrestling. And today it’s about how badly AEW is trying to make headlines. And these are the wrong ones. My goodness. It was one awful decision after another. Last one for me. Onto the NFL today and something positive.”

