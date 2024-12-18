Former WWE Star Close To Signing AEW Contract

Matt Cardona’s wrestling future remains uncertain despite reports of being offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Currently, Cardona is slated to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle on Friday night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. His recent appearances on AEW programming have been focused on building this marquee match.

During Monday night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed speculation surrounding Cardona’s contractual status. When questioned about AEW selling Cardona merchandise on their official shop, Meltzer confirmed that “a contract was offered” but added that it is unclear if Cardona has signed it yet.

This development follows comments made by Cardona in October, where he expressed surprise at not having received offers from either AEW or WWE. At the time, he noted his openness to discussions with both companies, provided there was “a good offer with intent to use me in a certain way.”

Despite this, Cardona has made it known that his ultimate goal is to return to WWE. In August, he declared, “I want to have another WrestleMania moment, I want to be in Madison Square Garden, but as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder is dead.”

Fans will likely gain more insight into Cardona’s plans following his Final Battle clash with Jericho, where the outcome may influence his next career step. Whether he signs with AEW, returns to WWE, or continues to dominate the independent scene remains a topic of keen anticipation.