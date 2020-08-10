Former WWE Star Critical Of WWE’s Performance Center System

Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo, who is now the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion, commented on Twitter about WWE’s Performance Center system:

I flew myself to FL, w/ no notice, for YEARS to try & earn a job. So much so, ppl thought I lived in FL & wanted me for cocoa shows. People are mad bc I’m a woman & god forbid we hold ourselves to a higher standard, publicly & that’s ok. I never fit the mold. I won’t start now. https://t.co/LqEuIrAmeM — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 7, 2020

I was a target bc I stood up for myself, my trials & tribulations, my friends, & saw through bullshit “regimes” of the PC. Ask for critique, difficult. Ask to be challenged in class, know-it-all. Ask to work more, ungrateful. I was a target bc I won’t be taken advantage of. https://t.co/4k1b3S5RSd — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 7, 2020