Former WWE Star Critical Of WWE’s Performance Center System

Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo, who is now the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion, commented on Twitter about WWE’s Performance Center system:
I flew myself to FL, w/ no notice, for YEARS to try & earn a job. So much so, ppl thought I lived in FL & wanted me for cocoa shows.
People are mad bc I’m a woman & god forbid we hold ourselves to a higher standard, publicly & that’s ok. I never fit the mold. I won’t start now. https://t.co/LqEuIrAmeM
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 7, 2020
I was a target bc I stood up for myself, my trials & tribulations, my friends, & saw through bullshit “regimes” of the PC.
Ask for critique, difficult. Ask to be challenged in class, know-it-all. Ask to work more, ungrateful.
I was a target bc I won’t be taken advantage of. https://t.co/4k1b3S5RSd
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 7, 2020
ANYWAY. Here’s to my life now.
Truly happy, motivated in my work, &, inspired to improve. I’m believing in myself & finding my passions outside of wrestling while building a future for me & my family
“You are the light of the world. A city built upon a hill can’t be hidden” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/La8WjsnRee
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) August 7, 2020