Former WWE Star Mansoor Addresses Him And Mace Being Backstage At TNA Event

During an interview with Fightful.com, former WWE star Mansoor mentioned him and Mace being backstage at a TNA Wrestling event over the weekend.

“Yeah, we were backstage at TNA. It was awesome. Everyone there is super fucking cool. Scott D’Amore is amazing, told us some really funny stories, gave us a lot of his time, which was very kind of him. I got to see some old friends, got to meet some cool new people. I had never met Rich Swann. He’s the funniest guy in the world and an incredible impressionist. The guy has an amazing Bret Hart and an amazing Vince. As someone who is known for his Vince McMahon impersonation, I would say Rich Swann is much better than me.

It was awesome. We got to meet Alex Zayne there. I had met him at the PC [WWE Performance Center] way back, but catching up with him was super cool. TNA, what a great team and what a great roster. We’ll see what the future holds, but it would certainly be an environment I would love to be in.”

You can check out the full interview below: