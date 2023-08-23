Former WWE Star Reacts To Tyrus Saying He Would Give His Kids An “Ass-Whooping” For Using Pronouns

As PWMania.com previously reported, NWA president Billy Corgan addressed the criticism directed at Tyrus (formerly Brodus Clay) for his Fox News political commentary. Tyrus was defended by Corgan, who stated that “you’re not a wrestling fan” if you aren’t watching him.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Gutfeld, the topic of pronouns was brought up, and Tyrus stated, “If my kids came home and said, ‘Daddy, my pronouns is this, this and this.’ Yeah, my pronoun would be ‘ass-whooping.’”

Former WWE star Lance Storm responded, “Let me put this as politely as I can. Fuck this guy. 🌈 People stirring this kind of hate leads to people getting killed and everyone on this show is just laughing.”