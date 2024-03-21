Former WWE Star Returning To The Ring

A former WWE star is set to return to the ring for her first singles match in five years.

That star is Alicia Fox, also known as Vix Crow.

Fox debuted in WWE in 2008, and once on the main roster, she joined the ECW brand. In 2010, Fox won the Divas Championship, defeating Gail Kim, Eve Torres, and Maryse in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Her last WWE appearance was in January 2022, when she unexpectedly entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match. In addition to her WWE career, Fox participated in a Reality of Wrestling show in 2023.

Fox will compete in a singles match against fellow former WWE star Mickie James, as announced on “Gabby AF.” This is the first time they have worked a singles match together since October 2009.

This is Fox’s first singles match since April 2019, when she defeated Becky Lynch on an episode of RAW.