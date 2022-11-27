Former WWE Star Returns to the Company in Backstage Role at Survivor Series

Former WWE superstar Brian Kendrick has returned to the company.

Kendrick was released by WWE in February and was set to make his AEW debut on Dynamite against Jon Moxley just a day later, but that was canceled after he was trending on social media due to fans posting old clips of him giving conspiracy theories about the Holocaust and other topics.

It’s worth noting that Kendrick did apologize for his remarks.

According to Fightful Select, Jason Jordan and Kendrick were listed as producers for the Survivor Series match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi.

It’s unclear whether Kendrick is with WWE full-time or on a trial basis right now. The wrestling veteran previously worked as a wrestler/coach for the company before transitioning to a backstage producer role in October 2020.

Kendrick announced his return to the ring in December 2021, with a match against Harland (Parker Boudreaux) on NXT TV in January 2022, but it never happened.

Kendrick stated a decade ago that “the Holocaust is overblown, and the Red Cross stated it was only 250,000 Jews who were killed, and the number was blown up to justify the creation of Israel.”

He claimed that the 911 tragedy was a hologram and that Osama Bin Laden’s assassination in 2011 was a hoax. He also discussed his debunked theories about the JFK assassination, the moon landing, big brother, ghosts, and many other conspiracies.