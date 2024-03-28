Former WWE Star Says He’s Never Seen Cody Rhodes As A Top Tier Guy

Former WWE European Champion D’Lo Brown recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

If he sees Cody Rhodes as ‘The Guy’:

“He’s going to be the guy because that’s where the direction they’re going. I look at Cody and I don’t say this disrespectfully. I’ve never seen that top tier echelon guy, but they have made Cody since he’s come back over from AEW into that top tier guy. So for the purposes of what story they’re telling, he’s the guy.”

If he’d put the belt on Cody at WrestleMania:

“You have to because I don’t know if his character can do another 365 days to a third WrestleMania. I don’t know if fatigue will play in. It is hard to keep the interest of the fans and get them sympathetic with you. It’s even more difficult to do it for two years, damn near impossible to keep it going for a third year to finish the story, in my opinion.”

