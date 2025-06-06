Former WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Cared About Talent, Unlike Today’s WWE

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer, known to fans as Baron Corbin, shared his candid thoughts on R-Truth’s WWE release during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, pointing to a major cultural shift in WWE’s treatment of its talent — and bringing Vince McMahon into the conversation.

Reflecting on Truth’s long-standing loyalty and contributions to the company, Corbin expressed disappointment in how the veteran performer was let go.

“Say what you want about Vince — Vince cared about his talent and he cared about the fans,” Corbin said. “Everything else in his life is his business. But guys like [The] Undertaker, someone who’s been loyal — when you watch Vince talk about Taker, he starts crying because he loves him and his loyalty.”

Corbin then turned to R-Truth, calling him one of WWE’s most dependable and creative performers:

“R-Truth has been nothing but loyal. He’s done everything that’s ever been asked. He’s gotten everything to work — even some stuff that’s really questionable over the years — he’s made very entertaining.”

He noted that the locker room is now beginning to realize that loyalty alone no longer guarantees job security.

“If you’re sitting in that locker room, you have to realize, ‘Oh shit, if I’m not on TV for a month, it could be me next.’”

Corbin likened the current WWE landscape to that of professional football, where the focus is increasingly shifting away from the human element.

“I think for the locker room, they’re gonna come to a harsh realization that loyalty no longer matters. I think it’s become what the NFL a little bit is — a paper league, in my opinion, where it’s no longer about the person, it’s about what’s on paper.”

With R-Truth’s release shocking fans and talent alike, Corbin’s comments underscore growing concerns about how long-term loyalty is viewed in today’s WWE.

