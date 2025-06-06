WWE Hall Of Famer Scheduled For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Event

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly set to be present at the highly anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event tomorrow in Los Angeles, California, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

While JBL’s exact role at the inter-promotional special has not yet been confirmed, his presence adds an extra layer of intrigue to the event — especially as fans await to see whether he appears on screen or behind the scenes.

JBL has made sporadic appearances for WWE in recent years, often contributing as a guest commentator, panelist, or special segment host during premium live events. He could potentially reprise one of those roles for the Worlds Collide broadcast, which is set to stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Notably, JBL also has past ties to AAA, having appeared for the promotion in recent years — making him a fitting presence for the historic collaboration between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

As the wrestling world looks forward to this first-of-its-kind showcase, JBL’s involvement only adds to the speculation and excitement surrounding the event’s presentation.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, match results, surprises, and more backstage updates.