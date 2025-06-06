Former WWE Star Serves As Guest Trainer At WWE Performance Center

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, serving as a guest trainer, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

Basham, a standout from the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system, made his mark in WWE during the early 2000s as one-half of The Basham Brothers alongside Danny Basham. The duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championships twice and were best known for their run as part of JBL’s “Cabinet” faction during his WWE Championship reign on SmackDown.

In recent years, Basham has remained active in the wrestling world, primarily working with OVW, which now serves as the official developmental territory for TNA Wrestling. His contributions behind the scenes have extended beyond the ring as well.

Notably, Basham recently helped train actress Emily Bett Rickards for her upcoming role as Mildred Burke in the biopic Queen of the Ring, continuing to lend his expertise to both wrestling and entertainment projects.

His appearance at the Performance Center continues WWE’s trend of bringing in experienced veterans to work with the next generation of Superstars and signals ongoing collaboration between WWE and former talent with deep developmental ties.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on guest trainers, WWE Performance Center news, and exclusive behind-the-scenes developments.