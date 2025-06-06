Seth Rollins Predicts Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria Will Steal The Show At MITB

WWE’s Money in the Bank 2025 is set to feature a high-stakes showdown as Becky Lynch challenges Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship — and this could be Lynch’s last chance.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, carries major implications. If Lynch loses, she will be barred from challenging for the Women’s Intercontinental Title as long as Valkyria holds it.

The feud stems from Lynch’s shocking heel turn on Valkyria the night after WrestleMania 41. The duo had just captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, only to drop them the following night on Raw to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. After the loss, Lynch brutally attacked her tag team partner, igniting a fierce rivalry that has intensified ever since.

Speaking on the matchup, Seth Rollins offered his thoughts and praised both competitors.

“Her and Lyra Valkyria, two Dublin girls, duking it out on the main stage. It’s going to be awesome… I think it’s going to steal the show,” Rollins said.

Rollins also highlighted the emotion and intensity driving the bout, noting that it could stand out even on a loaded card filled with ladder matches.

“They’ve got a lot of beef between the two of them, so they’ll be throwing fists.”

As Lynch looks to cement her new persona and claim gold once more, Valkyria aims to prove she can stand tall under pressure — even against one of WWE’s most decorated stars.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)