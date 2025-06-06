Drew McIntyre Addresses Reported Royal Rumble Backstage Outburst

Drew McIntyre has responded to reports about his backstage outburst during the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, confirming that he was furious over how the match unfolded — and walked out of the building to prevent things from escalating further.

Speaking candidly on Gorilla Position, McIntyre addressed the viral story that claimed he was “screaming and cursing” backstage, frustrated that “someone had to get their moves in” at the expense of storytelling, before allegedly “storming out” of the venue.

“I will tell you that I was not happy,” McIntyre admitted. “I invented a few swear words, and then I left the building. I left the building because I’m a professional.”

McIntyre drew parallels to his past issues, including his real-life tension with CM Punk, and explained that when emotions run high, he chooses to remove himself rather than risk an explosive confrontation.

“I blow up big time every couple of years, but every time I get upset, it somehow makes the internet because it’s such a scene. Generally, I don’t. But my thing is, I’m going to leave the building.”

The former WWE Champion acknowledged that his natural instinct is to confront problems head-on — but experience has taught him to take a more measured approach.

“I would walk down and punch somebody in the face, because that’s who I am. But I’m also professional. So I’d rather take myself out of the situation because I know how bad my temper is. And sometimes, when you calm down, things are not as they seem.”

He added:

“I’ve learned to just walk away. That’s the adult thing to do. Calm down, look at the things, and then, if you still feel the same — knock somebody out.”

McIntyre’s fiery personality and passion for storytelling in wrestling are well known, and this latest admission offers further insight into the mindset of a competitor who refuses to settle for mediocrity — both in and out of the ring.

