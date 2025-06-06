WWE SmackDown returns live tonight from Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California with the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home show.”

Scheduled for this evening is LA Knight vs. Aleister Black, Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia & Naomi, Cody Rhodes & ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso as well as John Cena & Logan Paul under one roof, plus the rest of the Money In The Bank competitors will be in action.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, June 6, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JUNE 6, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” airs, narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, to kick off tonight’s show, as it does before every show.

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed Confronted By New Bloodline

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA., as we see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars. The last of which are Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. They get an enormous reaction from the crowd.

The sustained roar continues as the camera follows them as they walk all the way through Gorilla position, pass through the curtain, and begin making their way down to the ring as we hear, “Burn it down!” The crowd sings along, loudly and intensely.

They settle inside the ring and the music dies down. The crowd chants for CM Punk and Rollins starts by saying he’s a visionary and revolutionary and tomorrow night, he’s going to take everything. He says he’ll have absolute power when he wins and will have control of the entire industry.

The crowd chants for Roman Reigns and Rollins says he’s on the island of irrelevancy but he’s here to deliver a message. Anyone who stands in their way, they will destroy. He talks about how they’ve already taken out Sami Zayn, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Rollins says he is the only one that cares about the fans out of those three and says no one can stop him. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu from RAW make their way out to the ring, interrupting Rollins. Sikoa gets on the mic and asks Rollins what he means about whoever gets in their way, he will lay them out.

He asks about Rollins saying no one can stop them. He says they’re standing there now and says Rollins looks like he started his own bloodline. He asks Breakker if he’s supposed to be Jey Uso and asks Reed if he’s a knock off version of Sami Zayn.

He then tells Paul Heyman it’s been a while since he’s seen him. Sikoa wants to cut to the chase and says he will win at Money in the Bank and all the power Rollins talked about will be his instead. Rollins asks Sikoa if he’s threatened because Breakker is the future of the industry and Sikoa is not?

He asks if Sikoa is threatened by Reed., and then tells Sikoa to be threatened by his own family because it looks like Jacob Fatu is ready to turn on Sikoa. Rollins tries to get the ball rolling on Fatu turning on Sikoa and calls Fatu “Solo’s B*tch!”

Rollins says Sikoa has a lot of guts to interrupt him and then says he’s only worried about one Fatu in the ring and that’s Jacob. Sikoa takes his suit jacket off to fight and Breakker stands in front of Sikoa. Fatu stands in front of Sikoa and he stares down Breakker.

Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo

Rollins calls off his boys, and leaves the ring. Breakker and Fatu don’t lose eye contact. Jimmy Uso comes out of nowhere and attacks JC Mateo and sends Fatu out of the ring. Tessitore informs us that it will be Uso vs. Mateo when we return. We head to a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Mateo slam Uso into the corner and then continue to deliver some right hands. Uso starts to chop Mateo but is then thrown into the corner. Uso dodges Mateo and begins to deliver some chops, spikes and punches.

Uso kicks Mateo from the apron and then hits a high cross body and covers for a quick one count. Mateo is head-locked and he powers out of it and slams down Uso. Uso is choked on the ropes and then slammed back down to the mat by Mateo.

Mateo kicks Uso in the back and puts him in a headlock. Uso punches out of the hold but is knocked down by a forearm. Mateo chops Uso and Uso sends Mateo out of the ring. Uso flies through the ropes and takes down Mateo with a suicide shoulder check.

Sikoa asks Uso what he’s doing and Uso tries to get back in the ring and is drop kicked by Mateo. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we come back to Uso powering out of a headlock.

Jimmy Uso hits a stunner to break the hold but is clotheslined back to the mat. Mateo hits a standing moonsault and then chokes Uso with his boot. Mateo smacks Uso in the corner and runs into a Samoan Drop by Uso. Uso punches Mateo in the ring and hits an uppercut.

From there, Uso goes for another Samoan Drop but misses and then chops Mateo in the corner. Uso comes off the top rope with a twisting splash and covers Mateo for two. Mateo takes down Uso and covers him for two. Uso kicks Mateo in the corner and then hits two superkicks and a spear.

Uso climbs the ropes and Sikoa distracts the ref and Fatu distracts Uso. Mateo goes to hit Uso who moves and Mateo takes out Fatu. Uso rolls up Mateo and gets the win. Once the match wraps up, Fatu and Mateo yell at each other. Mateo tells Sikoa his brother is the problem.

Winner: Jimmy Uso