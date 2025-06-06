WWE’s AAA Creative Team Revealed

As WWE’s partnership with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide continues to evolve, new details have emerged about the creative direction of the newly acquired AAA brand under the WWE umbrella.

According to PWInsider.com, the creative team for the AAA division has officially been set and will feature a trio of experienced minds: Jeremy Borash, Konnan, and Moody Jack Melendez.

This group brings a powerful mix of American and Latin American wrestling expertise:

– Jeremy Borash is a long-time WWE producer and creative force, widely respected for his behind-the-scenes work in TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he helped shape key storylines and talent presentation.

– Konnan, a legendary figure in lucha libre, is a foundational pillar of AAA and remains one of the most influential voices in Latin American wrestling culture. His on-screen and backstage contributions have helped bridge the gap between U.S. and Mexican audiences for decades.

– Moody Jack Melendez, known to fans as the iconic voice of LAX in TNA, is a veteran announcer and producer with deep roots in Puerto Rican wrestling and Spanish-language broadcasting.

The report adds that both Konnan and Melendez will be in attendance at tomorrow’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles (June 7). Additionally, Melendez and Savio Vega were spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, helping prepare for the brand’s debut inter-promotional showcase.

The inclusion of these names signals a serious commitment from WWE to deliver culturally authentic and creatively ambitious content as part of its growing collaboration with AAA.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, including live updates, behind-the-scenes news, and reactions from across the wrestling world.