Former WWE Star Set To Debut For NJPW At Windy City Riot Event

Two top matches are scheduled for the upcoming NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 12, including the promotional debut of a former WWE star.

The notable matches were made official for the show at Saturday’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, beginning with a bout involving AEW’s Jon Moxley, who defeated Shingo Takagi in a no-disqualification match at Saturday’s NJPW show and, following the match, challenged current IWGP World Champion Tetsuya Naito to a match at Windy City Riot.

Moxley stated that he only has one goal in mind for wrestling in 2024: Naito. This comes after Naito defeated SANADA to win the IWGP title at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in Tokyo Dome on January 4. He will defend the title for the first time against SANADA at The New Beginning in Sapporo on Saturday, February 24.

The bigger match has been confirmed, with former WWE star Mustafa Ali making his NJPW debut after challenging Hiromu Takahashi at Saturday’s event. A video package aired in which he issued the challenge, and NJPW later confirmed that the match was official.

Ali created a video package similar to his world tour campaign in which he portrays a politician character.

Here is what Ali had to say:

“Good evening, esteemed citizens of the world. I am here to announce that I am bringing my campaign to New Japan Pro Wrestling. You see, in recent times, certain individuals have, regrettably, not represented New Japan Pro Wrestling in the manner in which it deserves!

I speak of such individuals as Hiromu Takahashi. A man who is mentally unstable! A man who literally goes into battle with a stuffed animal in his arms. A stuffed animal! Ladies and gentlemen, no! New Japan Pro Wrestling deserves better than this. And I will see to it that it is rebuilt, reignited, and reclaims its former glory. So Mr. Takahashi, I am here to inform you that you are unfit to be a leader. You will be replaced. You will be removed. And as the great ambassador to this great sport, I am here to issue an executive order that you and I will have a match April 12th at the Windy City Riot. Thank you. Goodnight, and remember that, ‘In Ali We Trust.’”