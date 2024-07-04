Former WWE Star Set To Return In A Backstage Role

A former star who also appeared in WCW may be returning to WWE full-time.

While this star will not be entering the squared circle and performing in front of a live audience, he will have an opportunity to shine backstage.

Dave Taylor began his career in the United Kingdom before moving to WCW in the mid-1990s. He worked under various gimmicks, including Squire David Taylor in The Blue Bloods stable with Lord Steven Regal and Earl Robert Eaton, before splitting off into a tag team with Regal. Both left WCW in 2000.

He later had a brief stint in WWE before returning in 2006, where he teamed up with Regal again and served as a trainer in WWE developmental. Taylor collaborated with Drew McIntyre and served as a mentor before being let go in April 2008.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Taylor has appeared at recent WWE TV events. He is either returning full-time to the company as a producer or is in the midst of a tryout. According to the report, he has not seen him listed on any producer lists, indicating that he is still figuring things out.

Johnson stated that some people have seen him at shows, while others have not. He’s heard Taylor’s name mentioned a lot in the last few weeks.