Former WWE Star Teases Involvement With Uncle Howdy?

WWE appears to be bringing back a former star to work alongside Bo Dallas, who will return to WWE television as Uncle Howdy.

Dallas was brought back into the company and paired with his brother, Bray Wyatt, following Wyatt’s return at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, where he played Uncle Howdy. Dallas and Wyatt were removed from television due to Wyatt’s medical issues, and Wyatt died in August of a heart attack.

The documentary “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” was released earlier this month by Peacock. In the end, they showed a video that appeared to hint at the future, with a lantern pan out and a voice saying “run,” which Wyatt would frequently say on WWE television.

A silhouette of a figure was then shown, foreshadowing Dallas’s return. WWE has since begun airing QR codes and other teases, similar to what they did for Wyatt’s 2022 return.

Matt Hardy, who recently had his AEW contract expire, is teasing a return to the company by being part of the act, as seen below in his most recent teaser.

Erick Rowan, who was a member of the Wyatt Family, may also be returning to WWE to join Dallas.

