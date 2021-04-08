Former WWE Star Wants To Have A Match With WALTER

At Night 1 of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver, WALTER defeated Tommaso Ciampa to retain the WWE NXT UK title. After the match was over, former WWE star Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) tweeted the following:

During the Takeover post-event media call, Triple H was asked about Rowan’s comments. Triple H did not provide a direct answer and said WALTER was going home for the time being but is looking forward to WALTER returning to the United States.

You can check out highlights from WALTER vs. Ciampa below: