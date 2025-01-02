Former WWE Stars Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a standout for several reasons, including its debut simulcast on MAX and its role as the fallout edition following last Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

Highlights from the show included FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) teaming with Adam Copeland to defeat The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Julia Hart securing a victory over Jamie Hayter in her first match since April, and Jeff Jarrett announcing that he had re-signed with AEW and intends to pursue the AEW World Championship. The episode also featured a highly anticipated first-time clash between Orange Cassidy and Hangman Page.

PWInsider.com reported that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin were backstage at Wednesday’s event. Phoenix was there to support her husband, Adam Copeland, who competed on the show, as the couple resides nearby. Irvin, meanwhile, was present as her husband, Ricochet, made a surprise appearance. Ricochet shocked fans by turning heel in a vicious attack on Swerve Strickland.

While Irvin was in attendance, she has previously stated that she has no plans to return to professional wrestling as a ring announcer.