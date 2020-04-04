Former WWE Superstar Critical of The Coronavirus Shutdown

Former WWE star Val Venis has been publicly critical of the business shutdowns and social distancing restrictions ordered due to the Coronavirus pandemic:

The global economic shutdown is a FAKE FEAR MONGERING SCAM by the COMMUNIST GLOBAL ELITE who r looking 2 enslave EVERY HUMAN BEING ON THE PLANET to their ONE WORLD CURRENCY! THIS IS COMMUNISM AND I'D MUCH RATHER DEAL WITH THE CORONAVIRUS THAN BE ORDERED TO "social distance." https://t.co/lCtz1dCoWd

I've stated for decades the US Dollar will die followed by the rise of the central banking cartels one world currency and total enslavment. #Covid19 is a manufactured crisis to cover for the fact the banks have STOLEN all the value from the dollars you all worked for. #DigiByte pic.twitter.com/3hxzQufotR

I AM NOT AFRAID OF ANY #COVID19. CAUTIOUS BUT NOT AFRAID.

I AM AFRAID OF GOVERNMENT ORDERING HUMANS TO SHUT DOWN THEIR BUSINESSES, STAY AT HOME AND KEEP A "SOCIAL DISTANCE" AT THE BARREL OF GOVERNMENTS GUNS!

WAKE UP AMERICA. I AM BEGGING Y'ALL TO WAKE THE FUCK UP!!!!

— Val Venis #DigiByte (@ValVenisEnt) April 4, 2020