Former WWE Superstar Talks About Turning Down Incest Storyline

During an interview with the Scheduled For Two Falls podcast, Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock talked about turning down a proposed incest angle in WWE between him and his “sister” Ryan Shamrock:

“Here is this beautiful young lady who’s interested in me and just felt comfortable and next thing you know, we’re in a relationship and she’s my sister supposedly in this wrestling thing, and that was the actual next storyline that they wanted me to do was they wanted me to have this incest with my sister. That’s why I was running around trying to save her and all these other things and I was like, ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man, wants to have sex with his own sister?’ And by the way, my son’s name is Ryan. My legitimate son’s name is Ryan and they made her Ryan and I’m like, people are gonna go, ‘Isn’t that his kid?’ Way too close to home, and I was like, ‘No. I’m not doing that.’”

(Quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)