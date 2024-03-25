Former WWE Wrestler Making A Return To Wrestling

A former WWE wrestler is returning to the ring following a hiatus of several months.

That talent is Leon Ruffin, also known as Leon Ruff. Following his success in EVOLVE, Leon signed with WWE in 2019. Ruff most notably won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Johnny Gargano and holding it for 25 days.

Ruff lost the title to Gargano in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2020 and will be released in August 2021. Following his WWE run, he competed in some independent matches before returning to ROH/AEW for his final few matches.

He made his AEW debut in 2022, facing Brian Cage on Dark. He began working for ROH TV in March 2023, when he lost to then-Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. His most recent match was last July, when he defeated The Mogul Embassy at Death before Dishonor for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title.

In a Twitter post, Ruff announced his return to wrestling.

He issued the following statement: