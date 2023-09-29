Former WWE Writer Believes Cody Rhodes “Is Not Over To The Casual Fan”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Cody Rhodes’ current WWE run during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “Cody Rhodes is not over to the casual fan. He’s not. I have no interest in watching Raw. If there was a mega-star on that show, I would want to watch him. That’s what a casual fan is, bro. … If it’s good, I’m gonna watch it. If it’s bad, I’m gonna watch something else.”

“They’ve done nothing with this guy, outside of [having] him go out there every week and say, ‘Farmingville, New York, what do you want to talk about?’ Cody doesn’t write the show. They’ve done nothing with him.”

You can check out the complete show below: