Former Wyatt Sicks Members Debut In TNA

Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw, formerly known in WWE as Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, made their TNA debuts on the September 24 episode of Impact, revealing themselves as the mystery attackers who have been targeting Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The Hardys came to the ring during Thursday night’s show and called out the individuals responsible for the recent attacks against them.

Jeff noted that he is normally a “pretty chill guy,” but made it clear that wasn’t the case this time as he and Matt demanded that their attackers reveal themselves.

Things quickly took an ominous turn when the screen behind Matt began to glitch. Chainsaw sounds and drone-like music then played throughout the arena as the lights started flickering.

Two masked figures dressed in black suddenly appeared inside the ring and attacked Matt and Jeff.

When the lights came back on, the attackers removed their masks and were revealed as Sawyer and Shaw.

Commentary reacted to the surprise arrival by declaring, “They’re here…” before Impact went to commercial.

TNA subsequently confirmed on social media that Sawyer and Shaw have officially signed with the company and will be known collectively as Syx.

Both men were previously members of the Wyatt Sicks in WWE. Sawyer competed as Joe Gacy, while Shaw was known as Dexter Lumis.

Their TNA arrival immediately places Syx into a program with The Hardys following weeks of mystery surrounding the attacks.