Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next month.

Xia Brookside, the TNA Knockouts World Champion, will defend her title against Indi Hartwell. Additionally, the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match is set to return, with the winner earning the right to challenge for any title of their choice by cashing in the trophy. So far, Bear Bronson, Avery Styles, and Frankie Kazarian have been confirmed as participants in this match.

Previously announced for the event is a thrilling TNA X-Division Championship Scramble Match, featuring “The Blessed One” KC Navarro, “Il Gladiatore” Fabian Aichner, and “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System, along with three yet-to-be-determined competitors.

Furthermore, TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth will defend his title against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, and The System’s Eddie Edwards will face “The Young Savage” Ricky Sosa in a singles match.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 will take place on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.