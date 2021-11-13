Fred Rosser Speaks Out On Why Nexus Documentary Was Canceled, Making History

Fred Rosser aka Darren Young made an appearance on AdFreeShow.com to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared why the planned WWE documentary on the Nexus was shelved. He was contacted about it back in May. He thinks the reason it got nixed was due to Bryan Danielson, who was in the Nexus group for one night, leaving WWE for AEW.

“Eventually, they just shelved it, and the reason why I feel they shelved it was because when I asked at the time who else who they had interviewed for this, they had told me Wade Barrett and Daniel Bryan, who Wade Barrett had said Daniel Bryan is not considered in the actual Nexus. That’s our leader, Wade Barrett, Stu Bennett saying that Daniel Bryan was not actually in Nexus, but yea, WWE had interviewed those two and I guess with Daniel Bryan moving on, they just shelved the documentary. I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you shelving it? Why are you letting the fans down? The fans want to hear the stories and all of that stuff.”

He also discussed the success that he had in WWE while a member of the Nexus group. While some fans think the company could’ve done more with him, he’s just proud to be part of history.

“The fans, I get it all the time that they wish WWE would have done more with Nexus,” Rosser said. “My answer to every one of the fans is, ‘I’m happy that I was actually a part of the Nexus.’ I was on the original season of NXT and to have the opportunity to make history with my Nexus brothers who we are still in contact with through a text thread means the world to me. Those are memories that I’ll never forget, but I have to keep it moving.”