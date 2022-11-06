Freddie Prinze Jr. Critical of How WWE is Booking Bayley, Says Her Stable is Not Working

On a recent episode of “Wrestling With Freddy,” Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on several topics.

Prinze Jr. who formerly worked as a creative writer for WWE discussed his views on Damage Control in general and Bayley in particular. According to Prinze Jr., he thinks WWE may be “done” with Bayley because she has lost all of her significant matches in the past, and he believes this is why:

“I guess WWE’s done with Bayley,” Prinze says. “She lost to Candice LeRae, she’s losing to everybody. The entire Damage CTRL situation is a tag team championship on two girls that I don’t know if they’re going to get over.”

“Whenever I see something not working,” he continued, “I just want to kill it. Blow it up. It’s wrestling, that’s been wrestling’s ‘M.O’ from the dawn of time. I don’t know what they’re trying to do with this.”

“I honestly think the only woman out of those four (Raquel Rodriguez, SKY, Kai, and Shotzi) that’s going to get over singles-wise is Shotzi,” Prinze declared. “I don’t know what you’re going to do with the rest of those girls.”

